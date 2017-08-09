Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

Channing Tatum, Comrade Detective

1. Comrade Detective

If you hvaen't already, you might want to check out this satirical comedy starring Channing Tatum and Joseph Gordon-Levitt . The plot revolves around an '80s buddy cop series which promoted Communist ideals, inspired a deep nationalism and was watched by millions of Romanians. Now it's been digitally remastered and dubbed in English for the first time, with Tatum and Gorden-Levitt lending their voices. It's currently available to stream on Amazon Prime.

Difficult People

2. Difficult People

Julie Klausner and Billy Eichner star in this Hulu comedy about two aspiring comedians trying to make it in New York City. Season 3 premiered on Tuesday, Aug. 8 with three new episodes including one in which they interrupt a live CBS broadcast featuring the cast of The Big Bang Theory. Much like the first two, this new season will feature plenty of hijinks and not much success. But hey, that's the way we like it.

Atypical

3. Atypical

The new drama centers on a teen on the autism spectrum named Sam (Keir Gilchrist) who decides it's time to get a girlfriend. His quest for romance sends his mom (Jennifer Jason Leigh) on her own life-changing journey. The heartfelt series heads to Netflix on Aug. 11.

Pedro Pascal, Narcos

4. Narcos

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere, catch up on the Netflix series which follows a new drug kingpin this time around. With Pablo Escobar dead, Javier Peña (Pedro Pascal) will now take on the world's wealthiest drug trafficking circle led by the "boss of bosses," Gilberto Rodriguez Orejuela (Damian Alcazar), who plans to step away from the business. You can watch Seasons 1 and 2 currently streaming on the digital platform before the show returns on Sept. 1.

Better Things

5. Better Things

The FX drama follows the story of Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon), a working actor raising her three daughters Max (Mikey Madison), Frankie (Hannah Alligood) and Duke (Olivia Edward) on her own in Los Angeles. Season 1 is currently available to stream on Hulu and Season 2 premieres Sept. 14 at 10/9c on FX.