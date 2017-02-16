Hulu is about to enter the Danger Zone.

The streaming service will add the classic film Top Gun as well as the seventh season of the animated comedy Archer to its extensive library come March. But that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to TV shows and new movies that will soon be available to stream. The Powerpuff Girls breakthrough first season will come late in the month and, speaking of breaking things, The Real Housewives of New York City Season 8 is coming to the platform too. On the film side, fans of classic and new classic films such as Carrie, Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, and the original Karate Kid movies will soon find new excuses to stay inside just as the weather starts to turn to spring.

Check out the full list below of the TV shows and movies coming to Hulu in March. It's quite a good list. Don't say we didn't warn you.

(Note: Titles with an * are available with the Showtime premium add-on.)

Available March 1

National Treasure (Complete four-part series, Hulu Original)

13 Going on 30 (2004)

52 Pick Up (1986)

A Company Man (2013)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Adventure of Buckaroo Banzai (1984)

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (1994)

American Heart (1993)

American Sasquatch Hunters: Bigfoot in America (2013)

Ancient Aliens Origins (2016)

And While We Were Here (2013)

Badges of Fury (2013)

Battle Ground (2013)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

Born to be Blue (2015) (*Showtime)

Carrie (1976)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Cavemen (2014)

Charlie Bartlett (2008)

Clueless (1995)

Code 46 (2013) (*Showtime)

Commitment (2013)

Confession of Murder (2014)

The Courier (2012)

Curse of the Zodiac (2007)

The Cutting Edge (1992)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

Dead Man's Bounty (2008)

Doomsday Book (2012)

Dummy (2003)

Eastern Bandits (2014)

Enemy at the Gates (2001) (*Showtime)

The Final Cut (2004) (*Showtime)

Flash Point (2008)

Floating City (2012)

The Fog (2005)

The Four (2012)

The Gambler (2014)

Gang Related (1997)

The Ghost Writer (2010) (*Showtime)

The Guillotines (2013)

Hannibal (2001)

I Love You Phillip Morris (2009) (*Showtime)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid: Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid 3 (1989)

Kid Cannabis (2014)

Killer Klowns from Outer Space (1988)

King of the Mountain (1981)

The Kings of the Streets (2012)

The Last Tycoon (2012)

Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit (2011)

Little Big Soldier (2010)

Lost Highway (1997) (*Showtime)

Lost in Thailand (2014)

The Man from Nowhere (2010)

Miami Vice (2006)

Mr. Majestyk (1974)

Mystery Road (2013)

New World (2013)

Ninja Masters (2009)

Not Suitable for Children (2012)

On the Job (2014)

Ordinary People (1980) (*Showtime)

The Phantom of the Opera (2004)

Pele: Birth of a Legend (2016) (*Showtime)

Penelope (2008)

Possums (1998)

Radio Days (1987)

Requiem for a Dream (2000) (*Showtime)

Saving General Yang (2013)

Shaolin (2011)

Shark Babes (2015) (*Showtime)

Slightly Single in LA (2013)

Special ID (2014)

Staying Alive (1983)

The Substitute (1996)

The Substitute 2: Schools Out (1998)

The Substitute 3: Winner Takes All (1999)

The Substitute 4: Failure is not an Option (2001)

Surf's Up (2007)

The Taking of Pelham 1, 2, 3 (2009)

Tai Chi Hero (2012)

Tai Chi Zero (2012)

Terminator 2: Judgement day (1991)

The Thieves (2012)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2000)

Top Gun (1986)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Days (2013)

War of the Arrows (2011)

What's Eating Gilbert Grape? (1993)

The Wrath of Vajra (2013)

Young Detective Dee (2014)

Available March 2

Last Girl Standing (2015) (*Showtime)

Available March 3

Young Ones (2014)

Available March 4

La Piloto: Series Premiere (Univision)

Out of the Furnace (2013) (*Showtime)

House of D (2004)

Available March 5

The Adventures of Dr. Buckeye Bottom (Season 1 premiere)

Food Chains (2014)

Available March 6

Making History (Series Premiere)

The Real Housewives of New York City (Complete Season 8)

Time After Time (Series premiere)

ChickLit (2016)

A Gamer's Life (2016)

Available March 8

Uncensored with Michael Ware (Complete Season 1)

Available March 9

Burning Blue (2013)

Tom Papa: Human Mule (2016)

Available March 10

The Catch (Season 2 premiere)

Kicking & Screaming (Series premiere)

Steven Universe (Complete Season 3)

Available March 11

Angie Tribeca (Complete Season 2)

American Jihad (2010) (*Showtime)

Available March 13

Future Baby (2016)

Available March 15

Sheriff Callie's Wild West (Complete Season 2)

Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Available March 16

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics (Episode 1)

Available March 17

Counterfeit Cat (Complete Season 1)

Fargo (Complete Season 2)

Mr. Pickles (Complete Season 2)

A Bronx Tale (1993) (*Showtime)

Everybody Wants Some!! (2016)

The Truth about Emmanuel (2013)

Available March 19

Happy Birthday (2016)

The Suspect (2013)

Available March 20

Fear Inc. (2016)

Available March 21

Dancing with the Stars (Season 24 premiere)

Fear the Walking Dead (Complete Season 2)

The Twins: Happily Ever After (Series premiere)

American Romance (2016)

Available March 23

Big Cat Week (Season 7 premiere)

Shots Fired (Series premiere)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics (Episode 2)

Available March 24

The Powerpuff Girls (Complete Season 1)

Available March 26

Love & Vets (Complete Season 1)

Available March 27

Skinwalkers (2006)

Available March 28

Archer (Complete Season 7)

Available March 29

Harlots (Series premiere, Hulu Original)

Star vs. The Forces of Evil (Complete Season 2)

Available March 30

Imaginary Mary (Series premiere)

NHL Road to the Outdoor Classics (Episode 3)

Available March 31

Dangerous Curves (1988)

Disgraced (2008) (*Showtime)

Here's what's leaving Hulu in March so you better get all those views in now.

March 5

Those Who Can't (TruTV)

March 6

Ink Master (Spike)

March 7

Impastor (TV Land)

March 31

Amelie (2001)

Barbershop (2002)

Beverly Hills Vamp (1989)

Blaze You Out (2013)

Cold War (2012)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

The Da Vinci Code (2006)

Deadly Blessing (1981)

Eyes of an Angel (1994)

The Gift (2000)

The Horse Whisperer (1998)

The Italian Job (2003)

Jackass Number Two (2006)

Jackass: The Movie (2002)

King Kong (1976)

Last Night (1998)

Little Ninjas (1990)

Malibu Beach (1978)

Malibu High (1979)

Nukie (1988)

The Patriot (1986)

The Piano (1994)

Psychic (1992)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Shooters (2003)

Silent Tongue (1993)

Six Weeks (1982)

Snatch (2000)

Stranger in the House (1997)

There Will Be Blood (2007)

Vanilla Sky (2001)