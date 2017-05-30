Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

Summer is officially on! But before you race out of the door with sunscreen and your floppy hat, make sure you're up to speed on all the great stuff streaming services have to offer. To help you decide, TVGuide.com editor-in-chief Mickey O'Connor is here to share his top picks for the weekend.

1. House of Cards

Netflix's signature political drama returned for Season 5 on May 30 with a season that's more reflective of our times than ever. Frank (Kevin Spacey) and Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) have joined forces, crossing the tundra-filled gaps between them in order to seize full control of the White House as president and vice-president. Their strategy? Capitalize on fear, and instill terror in the hearts and minds of Americans with a bogus war and surveillance tactics that turn the Constitution into toilet paper. Oh, and maybe a little murder too.

2.Fear the Walking Dead

Now's a great time to catch up on AMC's The Walking Dead prequel series, which returns Sunday, June 4. With a new set of showrunners, including Scott Gimple from the mothership, it's ramping up intensity for what stars promise is its most action-packed season yet.

3. The Leftovers

HBO's increasingly trippy end-of-the-world drama concludes Sunday, June 4, but if you hurry, you can prep for the conclusion by getting up to speed on all its previous excellent episodes on HBO Go and Amazon. Isn't Justin Theroux's beard enough of an incentive?

4.Queen of the South

USA's gritty drug cartel series returns for Season 2 on June 8. Watch how Teresa Mendoza (Alice Braga) starts an empire and becomes one of the world's wealthiest women in Season 1 on Netflix and Amazon.

5. Arrow

Wondering why all your friends are talking about the CW's gritty vigilante series? Check out Seasons 1-5 on Netflix to find out right now!

6. black-ish

See why ABC's family comedy -- which just welcomed a new bundle of joy to the brood and prompted a college spin-off -- just might be the best sitcom on TV today by checking out Seasons 1-3 on Hulu.

7. The 100

How would you fare in a post-apocalyptic world in which you had help rebuild humanity under the harshest conditions you could imagine? Hopefully you'll never have to know, but should the situation arise, you can get tips from The CW's fantastic series. Seasons 1-4 are on Netflix.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)