Amazon has released a list of the shows and films coming to the streaming service in March, and there's a number of good programs so be on the lookout.

Fans of BBC America's Orphan Black will be pleased to know that they will soon be able to watch (or rewatch) the fourth season of the sci-fi drama, while those who've been feeling the itch to watch The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (no judgment) will be in for a special treat.

March will also feature a number of original Amazon series and films, including the second season of Hand of God and the third An American Girl Story special. Known as Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance, the special features Ivy Ling, a 10-year-old Chinese-American girl who struggles with finding a balance between being Chinese and American

Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime and Amazon Video (noted with *) below.

March 1

Nine Lives

Anthropoid

What We Do in the Shadows

Chicago (2002)

Hannibal

Hoodwinked

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

What's Eating Gilbert Grape

The Gambler

Charlie Bartlett

Vampire in Brooklyn

March 2

The Dressmaker (Amazon Original)

Emma

March 3

Annedroids (Season 4, Amazon Original)

March 8

The Americans (Season 5)*

March 10

Hand of God (Season 2, Amazon Original)

March 11

W.

Churchill's Secret

March 14

Patriot's Day*

March 16

Orphan Black (Season 4)

March 17

You are Wanted (Season 1, Amazon Original)

Everybody Wants Some!!

We Bare Bears (Season 3)*

March 18

The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3)*

March 23

Gimme Danger (Amazon Original)

March 24

American Girl Special - Ivy & Julie 1976 (Season 3, Amazon Original)

March 29

A Man Called Ove