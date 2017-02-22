Amazon has released a list of the shows and films coming to the streaming service in March, and there's a number of good programs so be on the lookout.
Fans of BBC America's Orphan Black will be pleased to know that they will soon be able to watch (or rewatch) the fourth season of the sci-fi drama, while those who've been feeling the itch to watch The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (no judgment) will be in for a special treat.
March will also feature a number of original Amazon series and films, including the second season of Hand of God and the third An American Girl Story special. Known as Ivy & Julie 1976: A Happy Balance, the special features Ivy Ling, a 10-year-old Chinese-American girl who struggles with finding a balance between being Chinese and American
Check out the full list of what's coming to Amazon Prime and Amazon Video (noted with *) below.
March 1
Nine Lives
Anthropoid
What We Do in the Shadows
Chicago (2002)
Hannibal
Hoodwinked
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
The Gambler
Charlie Bartlett
Vampire in Brooklyn
March 2
The Dressmaker (Amazon Original)
Emma
March 3
Annedroids (Season 4, Amazon Original)
March 8
The Americans (Season 5)*
March 10
Hand of God (Season 2, Amazon Original)
March 11
W.
Churchill's Secret
March 14
Patriot's Day*
March 16
Orphan Black (Season 4)
March 17
You are Wanted (Season 1, Amazon Original)
Everybody Wants Some!!
We Bare Bears (Season 3)*
March 18
The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3)*
March 23
Gimme Danger (Amazon Original)
March 24
American Girl Special - Ivy & Julie 1976 (Season 3, Amazon Original)
March 29
A Man Called Ove