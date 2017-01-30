It's that time once again! America's two best football teams are all set to face off this weekend and prove that, yes, it's still possible to get nearly everybody in the country to watch one show.

Super Bowl LI will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 in Houston, Texas, with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons taking the field. That's the basics, of course, but if there's anything else you want to know about the big game, TVGuide.com has you covered. See the answers to your burning Super Bowl LI questions below.





Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

This year's Super Bowl is between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Going into the game the Patriots had the best season in the NFL with 14 wins and 2 losses. The Falcons enter the game with a regular season 11-5 record, but pulled off major upsets against the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers to make it into the big game. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is looking to break Joe Montana and Terry Bradshaw's record of four Super Bowl wins by adding a fifth ring to his collection.





What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff will be Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m. ET, but if you want your entire day full of football here Fox's full schedule of events:

Road to the Superbowl - 11 a.m. ET

Want to know how we ended up at this particular Super Bowl Sunday? That Emmy Award-winning team behind NFL films takes an inside look at the best moments of the 2016 season and shows how these warriors made it to the championship game.

Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Super Bowl Special - 12 p.m. ET

Skip Bayless and Super Bowl Champion Shannon Sharpe debate the hottest topics in football with moderator Joy Taylor in case you want to get hot-headed before coin toss.

Fox Super Bowl Kick Off - 1 p.m. ET

Charissa Thompson, Colin Cowherd David Wannstedt and Charles Tillman will lead the pre-pregame coverage, breaking down the stats and what fans can expect from the big game.

Fox Super Bowl Pregame - 2 p.m. ET

Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee are joined by Howie Long, Michael Strahan, Jimmy Johnson and Jay Glazer, who dig even deeper into the sparring squads with special behind-the-scenes reports from Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Chris Myers.

Super Bowl LI - 6:30 p.m. ET

The New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons in the 51st NFL National Championship -- better known to virtually everyone as Super Bowl LI. The game will be called by Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

Fox Super Bowl Post Game - 10 p.m. ET

Terry Bradshaw returns with Howie Long, Curt Menefee, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson to recap the game and highlight the biggest plays. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will also present the Lombardi trophy to the winning team and crown the game MVP.





Where can I watch the Super Bowl?

On your TV:

Fox is hosting the big game this year and all of its pre and post-game festivities.

Online:

Fox will also stream Super Bowl LI on the FoxSportsGo.com website as well as the Fox Sports Go app, which is available on iOS, Android, Windows, and Amazon tablets or through connected devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire and XBOX One. Even better? Fans will NOT have to provide their pay TV credentials to view (Translation: No cable? No problem! You can still watch!).





Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl LI is being hosted at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.





Who is playing the halftime show?

Lady Gaga is headlining the halftime show this year. It should begin at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET.





What time is the Puppy Bowl?

If you prefer to watch fluffy puppies tackle each other than giant men, Puppy Bowl XIII begins at 3 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.