The Camp Firewood gang is back and they're funnier than ever. Netflix finally dropped the trailer for Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, which features loads of familiar faces and even a few new ones.

The eight-part limited series picks up a decade after the events of the 2001 film and 2015 prequel (they did say they'd meet in in ten years, after all). Set in 1991, the beloved camp is now in trouble, prompting the gang to do everything they can to save Camp Firewood. Hairstyles have changed and families were started, but the shenanigans remain the same.

Those returning include A.D. Miles, Amy Poehler, Beth Dover, Chris Meloni, Chris Pine, David Hyde Pierce, David Wain, Elizabeth Banks, Eric Nenninger, H. Jon Benjamin, Janeane Garofalo, Jason Schwartzman, Joe Lo Truglio, John Early, Josh Charles, Ken Marino, Kristen Wiig, Lake Bell, Marguerite Moreau, Marisa Ryan, Michael Ian Black, Michael Showalter, Molly Shannon, Nina Hellman, Paul Rudd, Rich Sommer, Sarah Burns and Zak Orth.

Among the new faces are Skyler Gisondo , Samm Levine , Mark Feuerstein , Marlo Thomas , Joey Bragg , Jai Courtney , Dax Shepard , Alyssa Milano and Adam Scott. Unfortunately, Bradley Cooper won't be returning, but maybe DJ Ski Mask will.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later heads to Netflix on August 4.