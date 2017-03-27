Westworld fans, a robo-revolution is coming. Or maybe a whole recasting of the hosts. Or maybe we'll see a host in the regular world. Or maybe we'll just see some flashbacks. As is always the case with HBO's puzzling look at artificial intelligence, we're not totally sure.

But what we do know is that Louis Herthum, who played Dolores' (Evan Rachel Wood) father Peter Abernathy in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2, according to Deadline.

The move means that any of the above could potentially happen in the secretive second season. If you'll recall, by the end of the premiere episode, Peter -- an android like the rest of the hosts in the Westworld park -- was decommissioned and sent into the facility's spooky basement, where he stood naked with several other robots that weren't being used anymore. This all happened after Peter exhibited signs of consciousness. Later, Westworld data and code was uploaded into Peter by Charlotte, with the intent of setting Peter free into the world and smuggling out top-secret information.

We never saw Peter actually leave, so who knows what will actually happen to him. Maybe he does get on a train out of Westworld, meaning Season 2 will spend plenty of time in the "real" world. Maybe the hosts decommissioned in Cold Storage revolt. Maybe Peter is recast in a new narrative. Whatever happens, we'll get to see some of Herthum's incredible robot acting, which was definitely a highlight of the first season.

Westworld will return in 2018 on HBO.