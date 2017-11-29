Rumors about a reboot of The West Wing have been swirling for years, and now we know what that show might just look like.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, creator Aaron Sorkin revealed his ideal premise for a new West Wing series: "Sterling K. Brown as president, and there's some kind of jam, an emergency, a very delicate situation involving the threat of war or something, and Bartlet, long since retired, is consulted in the way that Bill Clinton used to consult with Nixon."

But while Sorkin has figured out a way to bring back Martin Sheen as the former president Josiah Barlet, he hasn't yet come up with a believable solution for bringing Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford or any of the other major players back into the fold.

If Sorkin can figure out a way to bring the original cast back, the celebrated screenwriter has a standing offer from NBC to reboot The West Wing. Of course, Brown is currently fairly busy starring on This Is Us, so even if Sorkin can work out a narrative solution, we still might not get the joy of seeing Brown as POTUS hanging out with Bartlet. But let a girl dream, OK?