Now Playing That Time A Prison Break Star Got Confused for an Actual Escaped Convict

Captain Cold has officially left the building.

Wentworth Miller took to Instagram over the weekend to share some sad news with fans of his Arrowverse character Leonard Snart. "Currently shooting some of my final episodes as 'Captain Cold/Leonard Snart," he wrote. "I've had a tremendous time playing this character," he added. "It's been an opportunity, an education, and a f***ing blast."

Miller originated his portrayal of Leonard Snart in The Flash's first season as a villain-turned-frenemy of Team Flash before transitioning to DC's Legends of Tomorrow where Snart became an unlikely hero. After one season as a series regular on Legends, Miller became a series regular across all Arrowverse shows, but has continued to primarily appear on Legends of Tomorrow.

Miller's exit marks the second original cast member leaving Legends of Tomorrow. Victor Garber, who plays Martin Stein, will also depart the show this season.