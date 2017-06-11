It finally happened. We actually saw her face. Yes, Agent Cooper's (Kyle MacLachlan) ever reliable secretary Diane made her on-screen debut on Twin Peaks and put to rest all speculation about her identity.

In Part Six, titled "Don't Die," she's shown at a place called Max Von's Bar meeting up with FBI Forensics Specialist Albert Rosenfield (Miguel Ferrer).

Fans of the show's original run know her well because of her integral role in supporting Cooper during his investigation into Laura Palmer's murder. She ordered him Chinese food and earplugs, and it was revealed that she cared enough to get him flowers after his first kill.

Cooper's description of her as an "interesting cross between a saint and a cabaret singer" provided one of the few clues to her identity since she never appeared onscreen. Up until now, she was the faceless person Cooper addressed in his tapes. But here she is, in the flesh, and she's being played by Laura Dern?! There's a lot to unpack.

First of all, why choose now to give her a face? Why is she meeting with Albert? Is she here to rescue Cooper from his Dougie flesh prison? It's interesting that she emerged just when Dougie Cooper is starting to feel more like himself. He's dressing in his classic black suit, drinking more of his beloved coffee and receoving warnings to wake up. Does this mean we're getting him back sooner rather than later? Make it so!

Twin Peaks airs Sundays at 9/8c on Showtime.