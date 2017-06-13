Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to speak today in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee, which is investigating Russia's possible interference in the 2016 election, and we've got the details on where you can watch.

You can watch CBS New's live coverage on their site or in the player above beginning at 2:30/1:30c or head over to the CBS YouTube channel, which will also be streaming the event live. Please note that times are subject to change.

Back in March, Sessions recused himself from any Russia probes after it came to light that he was in contact with the Russian ambassador several times last year despite testifying that he had no communication with them. He later said that statement was taken out of context.