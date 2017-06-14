On Wednesday at around 11:30 a.m. ET, President Donald Trump gave a statement from the White House's Diplomatic Room about this morning's shooting in Alexandria, Virginia. You can watch ongoing coverage here via CBSN.

At around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois opened fire at a congressional recreational baseball practice, hitting Louisiana Republican congressman Steve Scalise in the hip and wounding four others. Scalise is expected to recover, while the status of the other four victims has not been disclosed. Hodginkson was shot by Capitol Police and has died, Trump said.

Scalise is the House Majority Whip, the third-highest-ranking member of congress in the GOP.

On Twitter, Trump said, "Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him." In his speech, he stayed away from political statements about gun control, mostly focusing on thanking police and first responders and praising Scalise's patriotism.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)