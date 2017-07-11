Okay, Game of Thrones fans. At this point, you've probably already got your premiere party planned, your costumes picked out and your spoiler policy firmly in place. Who knows, maybe you'll even get lucky and Maisie Williams will show up to chill with you.

If, however, you're a procrastinator and found yourself wondering, "Wait a second, do I still have my mom's password for HBO Go?" we're totally here for you. There are plenty of ways you can watch the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones.

First and most obviously, just flip your TV to HBO and watch live from the comfort of your couch.

If you're more of a tablet/laptop kind of person, you can log on to your HBO Go, HBO Now or Hulu, Live TV account and view live there to. Unless any of these apps experience a meltdown (it's happened before, after all), you should be able to enjoy the episode at exactly the same speed as everyone else.

The HBO Go and HBO Now viewing options also allows for some tips and tricks for avoiding spoilers. With these apps you can fast forward through the Game of Thrones intro sequence, putting you the slightest bit ahead of those watching live on television, meaning you won't accidentally check Twitter and find out Jon Snow is about to get eaten by a dragon or something.

Spoiler-etiquette works both ways though, so don't go and live tweet the episode and spoil it for everyone else!

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.