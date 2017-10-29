David S. Pumpkins — Saturday Night Live's creepy, inexplicably hilarious Halloween mascot played by Tom Hanks — got the cartoon treatment this weekend, with his very own animated special airing in place of the sketch comedy show Saturday night.

The special got underway in live-action form, with Hanks flanked by his skeleton henchmen (Bobby Moynihan and Mikey Day). The animated portion followed the trio as they traveled to a small suburban town and met a young boy named Kevin and his sister Dotty. At a pumpkin patch, Dotty picked out a pumpkin that magically transported them to Pumpkins' elevator. Later, Pumpkins helped Kevin and a group of neighborhood trick-or-treaters get their stolen candy back from a villain known as The Raincoat Man. It was weird.

Fun fact: The older version of Kevin is voiced by Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage.

Check out the full sketch in the video above. Any questions?