If you were able to watch the entire three-hour show of the 2017 Emmy Awards, you are officially the hardest of hardcore TV fans. If not, don't worry. You're totally not alone, and we got your back.

Most people were excited to see the highlights of the 69th Annual Emmy Awards -- the Trump references and the best Stephen Colbert jokes, or even just the one or two really groundbreaking wins -- but let's be honest: not everyone has the time these days to sit around and wait for it.

That's where we come in. Now you can digest a nugget-sized version of the whole show with TV Guide's helpful video that condenses the best laughs, speeches and wins into an easily consumed 60-second video.

So give a round of applause for The Handmaid's Tale and everyone that made the 2017 Emmys so damn fun, and relive the best moments in the video above.

