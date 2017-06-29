With San Diego Comic-Con just around the corner, Warner Bros. has released their full schedule, which includes guest appearances by the stars of your favorite shows, new pilot screenings, and even a puppy autograph session.

Those slated to appear include Arrow's Stephen Amell; Black Lightning's Cress Williams and China Anne McClain; DC's Legends of Tomorrow's Brandon Routh, Victor Garber and Caity Lotz; The Flash's Grant Gustin; Gotham's Ben McKenzie; The 100's Eliza Taylor; iZombie's Rose McIver; Krypton's Cameron Cuffe; Lucifer's Tom Ellis; The Originals' Joseph Morgan; Riverdale's KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse; and Supergirl's Melissa Benoist and Chris Wood.

Check out Warner Bros.' full schedule announcement below:

Wednesday, July 19

6-10 p.m.: Special Sneak Peek Screenings

Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television Group proudly continue our annual Preview Night tradition with an exclusive pilot screening of the midseason thriller Deception, plus exclusive video presentations of some of the most highly anticipated series of the 2017-18 television season -- Krypton and Black Lightning -- as well as a brand-new hour-long episode of Teen Titans Go!.

Thursday, July 20

10-11 a.m.: Teen Titans Go!

Join producers Michael Jelenic, Aaron Horvath, Pete Michail and members of the voice cast including Greg Cipes, Tara Strong and Scott Menville, as they answer your questions and premiere a Titan-sized special one-hour episode.

11:15 -12:15 p.m.: Unikitty!

Join producers Edward Skudder, Lynn Wang and members of the voice cast, including Eric Bauza, as they give a sneak peek of this new series and explain how Unikitty and her friends will make sure that every day is the happiest and most creative ever

12:30-1:30 p.m.: Justice League Action

Producers Jim Krieg and Butch Lukic will be joined by members of the voice cast, including Diedrich Bader, Jason J. Lewis, Rachel Kimsey, and voice director Wes Gleason to screen an all-new episode as well as participate in a Q&A.

Friday, July 21

10-11 a.m.: The Big Bang Theory

Cast members Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Kunal Nayyar, Mayim Bialik and Kevin Sussman will join producers and writers from the show for a lively discussion and special video presentation.

10-11 a.m.: Young Justice

Poducers Greg Weisman, Brandon Vietti and key members of the creative team, including art director Phil Bourassa, will be on hand to answer your burning questions about the first two seasons of this beloved fan-favorite series.

11:15-12:15 p.m.: iZombie

Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, Rahul Kohli, Robert Buckley, David Anders and Aly Michalka, as well as executive producers Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero-Wright (Veronica Mars).

12:30-1:30 p.m.: The 100

Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropolous, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon and executive producer Jason Rothenberg.

3:15-4:00 p.m.: Mike Tyson Mysteries

Join Mike Tyson, fellow voice cast member Rachel Ramras (The Looney Tunes Show) and producer Hugh Davidson (The Looney Tunes Show) for an exclusive look at upcoming episodes.

6-7 p.m. People of Earth

Join cast members Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nunez, Michael Cassidy, Ken Hall, Björn Gustafsson and Nasim Pedrad, along with series creator/executive producer David Jenkins for an exclusive screening of the season two premiere episode followed by a Q&A discussion covering what's next in this all-new season.

Saturday, July 22

‪11-11:45 p.m.: Riverdale

Join us for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Ashleigh Murray, Casey Cott, Haley Law, Asha Bromfield and producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater.

‪12-1 p.m.: The Originals

Join executive producer Julie Plec and series stars Joseph Morgan, Daniel Gillies, Phoebe Tonkin, Charles Michael Davis, Yusuf Gatewood and Riley Voelkel for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A.

‪1:15-1:45 p.m.: Krypton

Join series star Cameron Cuffe (The Halcyon, Florence Foster Jenkins) and executive producers Damian Kindler (Sleepy Hollow) and Cameron Welsh (Ash vs Evil Dead, Constantine) for a sneak peek at the upcoming series followed by an out-of-this-world Q&A.

1:50-2:50 p.m.: Lucifer

Join the series stars Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer and executive producers Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich for a special video presentation and Q&A where they'll discuss the sizzling second season and what's in store for Lucifer in season three!

2:50-3:50 p.m.: Gotham

Be among the first to see what's in store for season four as Gotham returns to Comic-Con for a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers.

3:30-4:10 p.m.: Supergirl

Join the series' cast and creative team for a special video presentation, followed by a Q&A!

4:10-4:50 p.m.: DC's Legends of Tomorrow

Join cast members Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Dominic Purcell, Caity Lotz, Franz Drameh, Nick Zano, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and producers at their annual Comic-Con panel.

4:15-5:15 p.m.: Westworld

Cast panelists include Ben Barnes as Logan, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal as Armistice, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, James Marsden as Teddy, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Simon Quarterman as Lee Sizemore, Rodrigo Santoro as Hector, Angela Sarafyan as Clementine, Jimmi Simpson as William, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Shannon Woodward as Elsie and Jeffrey Wright as Bernard/Arnold. The panel will be moderated by musician and comedian Reggie Watts.

4:50-5:10 p.m.: Black Lightning

Join series stars Cress Williams (Hart of Dixie, Friday Night Lights), Nafessa Williams (Twin Peaks), China Anne McClain (House of Payne) and Christine Adams (Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), along with executive producers Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (Being Mary Jane, The Game, Jumping the Broom, Girlfriends) for an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming series along with an electrifying Q&A session.

5:10-5:50 p.m.: The Flash

Join cast members Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Tom Cavanagh, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Carlos Valdes, Keiynan Lonsdale and producers, and be among the first to find out where things will pick up when season four returns this fall.

5:50-6:30 p.m.: Arrow

Returning to San Diego Comic-Con for a sixth consecutive year, cast members Stephen Amell, David Ramsey, Willa Holland, Emily Bett Rickards, Paul Blackthorne, Katie Cassidy, Echo Kellum, Juliana Harkavy, Rick Gonzalez and producers will be on-hand for an eye-opening conversation about the upcoming season.

Sunday, July 23

10:30 -11:30 a.m.: Supernatural

Join the series' stars and executive producers in Hall H to answer questions about the shocking events in last season's intense two-part finale, as well as what's in store for lucky season 13 of this exciting series! Fans will also be treated to an exclusive video presentation featuring series highlights of your favorite guys from Kansas, and maybe a surprise or two!