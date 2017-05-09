If you're an actor on a major genre series like The Walking Dead, a good rule of thumb on social media is "mum's the word."

Fans of AMC's zombie hit tend to scour the interwebs for spoilers on pretty much a daily basis, and literally anything posted to Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, or Instagram will be read for clues. And we mean anything -- a couple of us here at TVGuide.com once theorized that Instagrams of Lauren Cohan at the beach during Season 7 filming meant that that Maggie would be killed by Negan.

Kingdom actor Daniel Newman probably didn't realize just how intense we the fandom are when he posted a shot of himself, Andrew Lincoln, and Hiltopper Jeremy Palko to his Instagram page this week, in a post that has since been deleted. (A screengrab can be viewed here.) The photo shows all three men hanging out at the Saviors' compound The Sanctuary, with Newman in full-on Kingdom battle gear. Since Lincoln's Rick Grimes hasn't been to The Sanctuary on Walking Dead to date, and filming on Season 8 started last week, this heavily suggests that Grimes' army will bring the fight to Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) front yard early on in Season 8.

Chandler Riggs, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Specifically, fans are speculating that a major battle from Robert Kirkman's comic books -- in which Rick Grimes shows up at the Sanctuary only to learn that Hilltop's slimy leader Gregory (Xander Berkeley) beat him to it -- will go down during or close to the Season 8 premiere. It's not a surprise that this is happening, but it is a spoiler.

But even if it doesn't happen quite like this, we know one thing's for sure -- Newman will be a whole lot more careful with his Instagram account moving forward.

The Walking Dead returns for its eighth season in October.