The Wives And Girlfriends of Sports are finally back!

WAGS LA and WAGS Miami, which document the luxurious lives of the partners (and ex-partners) of superstar athletes, will return to E! on Thursday, August 24 and Thursday, June 29 respectively.

"The sophomore season of WAGS Miami has the South Florida ladies bringing the heat," E! confirmed in an exclusive release sent to TVGuide.com. "With Ashley Roberts in the midst of planning the wedding of her dreams with fiancée, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Philip Wheeler, but Philip has his sights on another ring as his team prepares for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Metisha Schaefer, Hencha Voigt and Astrid Bavaresco continue to navigate the wild ride that comes with being single in Miami."

When WAGS Miami returns, fellow single lady Darnell Nicole Thibodeaux will still be coping with her breakup with Miami Dolphins' Reshad Jones, while Claudia Sampedro will be focusing on her engagement to Green Bay Packers' Julius Pepper. The WAGS Miami cast will also introduce Faven Biru, who is married to the L.A. Chargers' Corey Luiget, and Kayla Cox, a model who is married to former baseball player Eric Fornataro.

Later, the ladies in SoCal will return for WAGS LA Season 3, with an "overwhelmed" Nicole Williams busy planning her wedding to her fiancé Larry English, "leaving everyone to wonder whether the big day will truly be the fairytale she imagined."

"Sasha Gates also prepares for big changes when she is forced to relocate her family permanently with the Chargers' controversial move to LA," the release continued. "Meanwhile, Autumn Ajirotutu struggles to repair severed ties within the group, and officially single Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are haunted by their romantic pasts, and uncover fractured friendships of their own."

Additionally, Barbie Blank's friendship with Amber Nichole Miller will continue to grow -- as will Amber's tensions with the rest of the ladies. Dominique will attempt to reignite the romance with her husband, Oakland Raiders' Donald Penn, after feeling neglected during the season, and Michelle Quick will have to move her family from L.A. to Washington now that her husband, Brian Quick, was traded.

WAGS Miami Season 2 premieres Thursday, June 29 at 9/8c on E!. WAGS LA Season 3 premieres Thursday, August 24 at 9/8c on E!.