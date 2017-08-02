Is Miami Vice staging a comeback? It looks to be so.

Variety is reporting that Vin Diesel's production company One Race Television is rebooting the '80s classic. Even better, he's teaming up with Chris Morgan Productions to breathe new life into the series. Morgan is best known for writing six films in the Fast and the Furious franchise, including 2017's The Fate of the Furious.

It's still very early in the process so details are scarce, but it looks like Peter Macmanus has been called upon to write the new script. He previously wrote three episodes of the USA Network drama Satisfaction and one episode of Syfy's The Mist.

Here's How Will & Grace Will Retcon That Unpopular Series Finale

Miami Vice is just one of the many reboots headed to TV. This fall, the CW is bringing back the soap opera Dynasty and Shemar Moore headlines an updated version of S.W.A.T., which will touch on the Black Lives Matter movement. Plus, NBC is gearing up to revive Will & Grace with the perfect solution to that problematic series finale.

It's a great time to be a cancelled beloved series right now. Well, unless you're The Get Down.