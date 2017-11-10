Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Lagertha's (Katheryn Winnick) reign on Vikings is numbered, and the Queen of Kattegatt knows it.

After she killed Aslaug, Lagertha all but sealed her fate. "The Seer prophesized that she would have her fate dealt with by one of the sons of Ragnar," Winnick told TV Guide. "She will definitely die and one of the sons of Ragnar will be the one who's going to do it."

We can't imagine it would be Lagertha's own son Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), but that still leaves three others who could be the one to send our favorite shieldmaiden to Valhalla. Although to be perfectly honest, we don't really care who ultimately is the one to kill Lagertha, as long as they don't do it for a long, long time.

Vikings premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c on History.