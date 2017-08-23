When Vikings returns, Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) will have to face the consequences of his shocking action in the Season 4 finale, and TV Guide has your first look at the emotional scene!

After killing Sigurd (David Lindstrom) in the midst of a heated argument, Ivar does everything he can to convince his surviving brothers that he is regretful in this exclusive sneak peek of the Season 5 premiere. But even before his apology begins, Ivar knows it's going to be an uphill battle to convince Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Hvitserk (Marco Islo) that he is truly repentant.

"I know what you're all thinking, but it is not true," Ivar says in the video above. "I didn't mean to kill him. He made me kill him. He taunted me, he made fun of me, what was I supposed to do? What kind of a man taunts and tells lies about his own brother?"

Vikings Star Says Ivar Will Try to Avoid War with Bjorn (at Least at First)

Still not convinced that Ivar's action was justified -- nor that Ivar is sincerely apologetic -- Ivar continues to try and impress upon his brothers that the argument simply got out of hand. "I swear to the gods and everything that is sacred that I never meant to kill him. Anger overcame me. And I wasn't thinking. I am truly sorry," Ivar insists.

Given that we know this season will include a bloody civil war between the brothers, it's clear he doesn't convince all of them to forgive him. But based on the trailer, at least one of Ragnar's sons is apparently swayed by Ivar's argument...

Vikings returns Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c on History. For more scoop on Season 5, click here!