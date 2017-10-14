The Lothbrok family will return to History this fall. Vikings' fifth season will debut on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c.

After the death of Sigurd and Aslaug, Ragnar's surviving sons will find themselves having to choose sides. Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) will assert himself as the leader of the Great Heathen Army, while Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) will stay loyal to Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick), who is the reigning queen of Kattegatt. Meanwhile, Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard) will still be struggling with the loss of his wife Helga and take to the seas to fully submit himself to the wills of the Gods.

Season 5 will also introduce Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Bishop Heahmund, a religious warrior who will become the perfect foil to Ivar.

The first half of Vikings' upcoming fifth season will air this fall, followed by the second half in 2018. History gave an early renewal to Vikings in September, ordering a 20-episode sixth season which will begin production this fall.