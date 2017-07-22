If you thought Ivar (Alex Hogh Andersen) was messed up on Vikings last season, you haven't seen anything yet.

After killing his brother Sigurd (David Lindström) in the Season 4 finale, Season 5 will find Ivar deeply struggling with the ramifications of that decision -- something he'll continue to do for the rest of his life. "He really hates himself," Andersen told TV Guide at San Diego Comic-Con. "At the beginning of Season 5, he really hates himself for doing it because he hates the fact that he lost control of himself and his feelings. So, that's definitely something he will remember for a long time, for the rest of his life, and have that in the back of his head every time he makes a new decision so to speak."

Of course, murdering Sigurd won't just negatively affect Ivar, but will have huge consequences on the entire family. "He screwed up big time and he knows it," Andersen said of Ivar's relationship with his other brothers.

But just because the brothers are divided, doesn't mean they don't love each other still. The intense Season 5 trailer might tease the Lothbrok family embroiled in a bloody civil war, but Andersen says Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) and Ivar will try to settle their differences peacefully -- at least at first.

"I think they both know that they will probably end up killing each other if they were to fight each other," Andersen explained. "So I think they want to go their each way, just settle down with each other or make the best out of this horrible situation they've put themselves in, especially Ivar.

Vikings Season 5 premieres Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 9/8c on History.