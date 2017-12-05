Now Playing Vikings Season 5: Ivar Will Try to Avoid War with Bjorn (at Least at First)

Who would have guessed the fate of the Viking world would rest on... Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø)?!

On Wednesday's episode of Vikings, Hvitserk will decide to leave Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and throw in his lot with Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) in a quest for personal fame. But little does Hvitserk know that the consequences of his decision will have ripple effects far outside his family. This civil war Hvitserk so carelessly supports may just lead to the History drama's version of Ragnarök, a great battle that destroys the old world in order to build one anew.

Sadly, this means everything Ragnar (Travis Fimmel) fought and died for may have been for naught, so it will be up to Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig), Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) and Ubbe to do everything in their power to stop Ivar and Hvitserk from wiping out everything they hold dear. But if they don't succeed, Vikings may be gearing up for some major changes...

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on History.