The consequences of Ragnar's (Travis Fimmel) death are far from over.

In this exclusive Vikings sneak peek, Ivar (Alex Høgh Andersen) prepares to assemble a massive army to seek vengeance for the death of his legendary father and declare a war that could forever change the world.

"We do deals with kings and earls that we hate. Whatever we have to promise them, we promise," Ivar tells his brothers. "And in the end, we assemble and army twice the size of the army our father took to Paris... In the name of our dead father, in the name of Ragnar Lothbrok, the greatest hero of our country, and in the name of Odin, we declare war on the whole world."

