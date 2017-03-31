Today in unexpected mash-ups: James Corden and Victoria Beckham combined Carpool Karaoke with a spoof of the 1987 movie Mannequin.

For those who don't know, which we assume is most of you, Mannequin told the story of a man (Andrew McCarthy) who falls in love with a mannequin (Kim Cattrall), who only comes to life when he's around. In The Late Late Show's retelling, said man is none other than Corden, who falls madly in love with a mannequin played by Victoria Beckham. But when Beckham pleads that she wants to be with people like her, Corden and his dummy hop in his car to drive to a Target window display.

On the way there, the star-crossed lovers do a mini version of Carpool Karaoke with Beckham belting out "Spice Up Your Life" like it's 1997 again. Of course, to outsiders, it just looks like Corden is singing Spice Girls alone in his car to a mannequin.

The things you do for love, you know?

