Just when you thought Vice Principals' first season was going to end on a victory, it left us with a pretty huge and violent cliffhanger. Fans were left wondering if Season 2 would be picking up with Gamby's (Danny McBride) funeral, but now a teaser for the new season seems to have put those fears to rest.

Gamby is featured in the short promo for Season 2, which is pretty good evidence that he'll be alive and kicking when the show premieres in the fall. Speaking of the fall, we also learned the premiere date of the comedy's second season: Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:30/9:30c.

Other than his appearance, there's absolutely nothing to extrapolate from this ridiculous teaser besides questions. Why is Gamby in full (and probably super un-PC) Native American costume? Why is there a tiger roaming the halls?

Vice Principals Season 2 premieres Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.