We know your DVRs are already bursting at the seams with shows you've yet to watch, but VH1 has just revealed its 2017-2018 programming slate, which is being branded as "where pop culture comes to party."

The network's lineup is a mixture of new series, including an untitled docu-series from Ricky Martin and a '90s-themed Big Brother-like series hosted by Lance Bass, and 11 returning programs, including the addictive RuPaul's Drag Race, which has just been renewed for a tenth season, set to debut in March 2018.

Additional returning series include Basketball Wives and T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle, which both return with new episodes Monday, April 17, Black Ink Crew: Chicago (May 24), and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (July 17). On May 8, Anthony Anderson will also return for the network's second annual Dear Mama event, which honors mothers with celebrity guests paying tribute to the women who have shaped their lives.

Debuting later this year will be new seasons of Hip Hop Honors (August 2017), the second season of Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party (October 2017), Hip Hop Squares (Fall 2017), Shaunie's Home Court (Fall 2017), and the next cycle of America's Next Top Model(December 2017).

On the new side of things is Daytime Divas, a new 10-episode drama series premiering Monday, June 5. Set behind the scenes of a daytime talk show similar to The View, the juicy new show stars Vanessa Williams, Tichina Arnold, Fiona Gubelmann, Chloe Bridges and Camille Guaty.

Also premiering this summer is the network's untitled Ricky Martin project, which promises to be "a revealing, never been seen account of one of the most private and guarded global superstars of our time." The docu-series will use the singer's residency in Las Vegas to "illustrate his broader, fascinating, and inspiring journey from every pivotal era in his career to the most defining roles of his life."

See below for more on the network's new shows.

Michelle Visage, RuPaul and Carson Kressley, RuPaul's Drag Race

Baller Wives (August 2017)

HBO has Ballers, VH1 has Baller Wives. As far as we know, the two aren't related. According to VH1, this six-episode season will focus on Miami-based professional athletes and their wives as they "navigate the waters of love, family, business, and balling in the hottest city around."

'90s House (August 16, 2017)

Hosted by Lance Bass, because nothing says '90s more than a former member of a popular boy band, '90s House is what it sounds like: a reality series that features a number of people living in a house with '90s technology and style. Apparently there will be cameos from beloved '90s celebrities, so go ahead and place your bets on which former actor or singer needs the most cash right now.

Scared Famous (October 2017)

This eight-episode reality show will feature 10 celebrities who have bravely (or stupidly) agreed to move into one of the scariest houses in the country. Over the course of the season they'll face terrifying challenges inspired by iconic horror movies until only on person remains. Too bad Skeet Ulrich already has a sweet gig on The CW's Riverdale, otherwise this is now two shows I'd have previously put money on him appearing in.