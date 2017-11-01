Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now Playing American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Wants Jessica Lange Back for the Murder House-Coven Crossover

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the second installment of FX's ripped-from-yesterday's-headlines anthology series, will premiere on FX on Wednesday, Jan. 17, the network announced Tuesday.

Versace tells the tale of the 1997 murder of fashion designer Gianni Versace and stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Ricky Martin and Penelope Cruz.

The first installment of American Crime Story, The People v. O.J. Simpson, was TV Guide's top show of 2016 and dominated the limited series category at the Emmys that year, so expectations are high for Versace.

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy executive-produces the limited series and directed the first episode. The current season of American Horror Story, Cult, has its finale in two weeks.

The First Teaser for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story Has Arrived

After Versace, the third season of American Crime Story will tackle Hurricane Katrina with Sarah Paulson in the lead.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story premieres Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 10/9c on FX.