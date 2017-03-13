Veep's Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is having fun now that she's not President. No really! As you can see in the trailer released today, she made that admission on CBS This Morning, so it has to be true, right?

The sad truth is that, now that she no longer resides at the White House, she has to find ways to fill her time. She's decided to take the philanthropic route, at least when she's not planning revenge on Jonah (Timothy C. Simons) so beautiful she'll "be honored for it at the Kennedy Center."

One adventure takes her to a refugee camp that's plagued with land mines. It could be a total Lady Diana moment, but Selina isn't really looking to get blown up or disfigured during this PR stunt. She's never get back to the Oval Office that way, you know?

Veep returns April 16 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.