Two things about Veep are always true: it's always hilarious and it always seems to arrive at just the right time with the right message. This is the show, after all, that concluded Season 5 with its hero Selina Meyer (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) watching her chance at becoming commander-in-chief (again) slip out of her grasp, which was just months before... well, you know.



Having announced its return date for Season 6 (April 16), HBO's 12-time Emmy-winning political comedy is now leaking out teasers -- the first of which arrived just before Presidents' Day, naturally. For a person who's been sucker-punched out of the highest office in the land, Selina looks surprisingly upbeat, ready to get on with her "second act," and fight for her legacy. It's not entirely clear what she'll be doing -- public speaking in front of a glass podium in a short skirt appears to be one option -- but she's not going to do it for less than 87 cents on the dollar.

You tell 'em, Selina.

Veep Season 6 premieres Sunday, April 16 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO.