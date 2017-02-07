As the real White House continues packing in appointees like performers in a clown car, HBO's fake White House made a confirmation of its own policy makers Tuesday.

Veep, the silver-tongued political comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, has a confirmed return date: Season 6 will premiere Sunday, April 16 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO. The sixth season of the Emmy winner will consist of 10 episodes.

Missing from the announcement is any sign of a premiere date for Veep's running mate Silicon Valley, which forms one of the best comedy blocks on television with Veep. But in all of Silicon Valley's previous three seasons, it debuted the same week as Veep, so if history is any indication, an announcement that it will premiere on April 16 is probably being written up as we speak.

The debuts of Veep and Silicon Valley also mean that a premiere date for Season 7 of Game of Thrones should be right around the corner, but don't count on it as automatically launching on April 16 as well. Season 7 is expected to consist of fewer episodes than normal -- HBO confirmed seven episodes instead of the usual 10 -- and HBO said that Game of Thrones would likely start later than normal due to its filming schedule.