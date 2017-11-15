According to executive producer Frank Rich, production on the seventh and final season of Veep has been put on hold so that Julia Louis-Dreyfus can get the treatment she needs for her recent diagnosis of breast cancer.

"We're obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she's in treatment," Rich said in an interview Wednesday on SiriusXM. "While we wait for her to gather her full strength around her treatment, we've been having with the cast in Los Angeles table reads of scripts for the final season as they're ready... So, It's been quite something because she's fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness, and yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it."

It sounds like Louis-Dreyfus is soldiering through pretty impressively, and her dedication to the show is definitely admirable. Here's hoping this is a good sign that her treatment is going well, and she'll be on her way to a speedy recovery soon.