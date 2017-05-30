Now Playing Here Are Three Shows We're Excited to See This Fall

It's not summer until So You Think You Can Dance premieres with its national open auditions, and this summer the show is getting a huge name as a new judge.

Season 14 snagged none other than Vanessa Hudgens as the celebrity guest for its judges panel. Hudgens will join mainstay judges Nigel Lythgoe and Mary Murphy in the Season 14 premiere for part one of the Los Angeles auditions.

"I am so excited for Vanessa to join Mary and me on the judging panel for the 14th season of So You Think You Can Dance," Lythgoe says. "There was instant chemistry in the audition rounds, and I know the SYTYCD fans will love her as much as we do. Vanessa is an accomplished artist and brings her own brand of enthusiasm and energy to our panel."

Hudgens has done her fair share of dancing, beginning with Disney's High School Musical and most recently her role as Rizzo in Grease Live!

So You Think You Can Dance witnessed a departure from its original premise last season with Season 13: The Next Generation, which focused on young dancers. This year, the show will return with competitors in its original age bracket of 18-30.

So You Think You Can Dance premieres Monday, June 12th at 8/7c on Fox.