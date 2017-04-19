Vanderpump Rules' Scheana has been accused of "playing the victim" by her friends and co-workers so much, she's basically an expert on victimization. That's why we tasked Scheana with determining which SUR employees were playing the victim and who was actually victimized during some of Vanderpump Rules' most infamous confrontations.

Although Scheana stands by Sandoval's violent reaction to James mocking his "Honda Civic selfies," Scheana still has no patience for the way Stassi "[victimized] herself" when she spent Season 1's Pride parade yelling at Scheana for putting sunscreen on Jax. "It was innocent. I had a boyfriend. I don't want your ex-man who is a man whore. No, I'm good," Scheana says.

Vanderpump Rules: Why Scheana barely speaks to Stassi and Katie anymore

However, the hottest tea Scheana spilled was about Stassi's iconic Las Vegas birthday brawl from Vanderpump Rules' first season. Although Stassi claimed to be shocked when her ex-boyfriend Jax crashed her birthday party -- resulting in drinks being thrown, chunky sweaters being removed and a huge rift between the birthday girl and her BFFs Kristen and Katie -- Scheana claims Stassi was merely playing the victim because she knew Jax was coming to Vegas all along.

"It wasn't that big of a deal. She knew he was coming," Scheana reveals. "It wasn't like a huge surprise. That was just I think overreacting. I don't think she was the victim in that situation."

Hmm, the plot thickens...