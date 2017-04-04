Don't expect to see a lot of Scheana's love life on Vanderpump Rules next season.

The SUR server, who asked for a divorce from Mike Shay in the Season 5 finale, has already found love again with Robert Valletta, an actor-producer and the brother to actress Amber Valletta. But Scheana tells TVGuide.com that Rob "doesn't want anything to do with the show" right now.

"If he changes his mind, that's up to him, but whatever he decides, I support that 100 percent," Scheana says. "It's his choice, not mine."

Scheana and Shay's two-year marriage ended in November after the latter allegedly relapsed, cleaned out their bank account and disappeared for nearly a week. Although Scheana was devastated by the divorce, when she reconnected with Rob, an old flame from 10 years back, she didn't want to let this second chance at love pass her by.

A post shared by Scheana Marie (@scheanamarie) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:24pm PDT

"At that time, it was only two months after my divorce, but this isn't someone I just met on Tinder and started dating," Scheana explains. "This is someone whose been a part of my life for a long time and who I always had a connection with. But once I was with Shay, that was it for me. I was happy, I was content, I was married and that was it for me. But there was always Rob. It was always just in the back of my mind, the one that got away."

Scheana says she's "never been happier" than she is now with Rob, something she credits to his outgoing, adventurous personality and sense of humor ("He has the worst dad jokes that are just hilarious"). Unlike Shay, who never enjoyed the attention that comes from being involved with a Bravo star, Scheana says Rob doesn't shy away from the spotlight. "He likes going to red carpets and events and stuff that Shay never liked doing," she says. "I think we're just very similar in a lot of ways and we have a lot of the same goals and we're both in good places in our career right now."

Since Shay and Scheana split on the eve of Vanderpump Rules' fifth season premiere, Scheana had to spend the months following the divorce reliving the worst moments of her life as viewers watched her go from optimistic about the state of her marriage in the premiere to tearfully telling Shay to move out in the finale. In one chilling clip towards the end, Scheana even joked to Shay about how she would never marry anyone she didn't trust. "What are you going to do, empty out my bank account?" she quipped. "Maybe," he replied.

You know, at least Shay was upfront about his (completely rumored and probably fake) plans #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/vCC1MooUqC — Sadie Gennis (@sadiegennis) February 28, 2017

"Ironic, huh?" Scheana reflects. "I'm like, did I give him that idea? Did I put that in his head?"

Halfway through the season, Scheana had to quit watching altogether until the final two episodes, which she gave in to and watched after receiving an overwhelming amount of tweets. But as hard as that experience was, the reality star knew how lucky she was to have Rob in her life to help her through it. "Anytime I would get sad or upset about something, I would just remember how happy I genuinely am now. I know that definitely helped me get through the past few months airing," she says.

Of course, Vanderpump Rules fans haven't seen the last of Shay. Scheana's ex will return in the third part of the reunion where the former couple came face to face for the first time since the breakup. "It was super uncomfortable and awkward and I didn't know how I was going to feel," Scheana says. "I didn't think I would be as upset as I was... But I think there were some questions that were answered and I felt better just having that chapter of my life closed. I think once I get that actual divorce certificate in the mail, then that will be fully -- not that I'm planning on getting married anytime soon, but that's just that one lingering thing still that hopefully won't be too much longer."

However, there is one other thing from Scheana and Shay's marriage that also needs to be taken care of: the massive photos from their wedding that used to adorn their shared apartment. "I haven't decided what to do with them," Scheana admits. "Auction them off? I've had some weird fans asking me for them. But as of now, they're just sitting in a storage unit."

Part 2 of the Vanderpump Rules reunion airs Monday at 8/7c on Bravo.