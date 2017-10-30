This SUR is good news!

Vanderpump Rules will return for Season 6 on Monday, Dec. 4, Bravo has announced. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills spin-off will be paired with Southern Charm spin-off RelationShep, which will be making its series debut that same night.

This season of Vanderpump Rules will continue the drama, as always, with new feuds and romantic entanglements. Lisa Vanderpump is opening a new restaurant with inexperienced business partners Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, which leads to many fights between the trio. Newly-divorced Scheana Schay finds herself at the center of some malicious gossip about her new relationship. And Jax Taylor gets hit with a shocking accusation that could ruin his relationship with Brittany Cartwright and tear the whole SUR crew apart.

Although, it's not all doom and gloom over in West Hollywood. In a surprising twist, Lala Kent is not only back, but now friends with Katie Maloney, and Jax and James Kennedy are suddenly buddy-buddy too!

Meanwhile, RelationShep will follow Southern Charm breakout star Shep Rose as he leaves Charleston and takes his search for the perfect woman on the road.

Vanderpump Rules premieres Monday, Dec. 4 at 9/8c on Bravo. It will be preceded by a half-hour catch-up special, Vanderpump Rules How They Got Here, on Monday, Nov. 27 at 10/9c.

RelationShep premieres Monday, Dec. 4 at 10/9c on Bravo.