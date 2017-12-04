[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere. Read at your own risk!]

Oh Jax, here we go again.

It's a brand new season of Vanderpump Rules, and yet the drama feels oddly familiar. In the Season 6 premiere, another birthday party was derailed by yet another cheating allegation. But this may be the most scandalous one yet since the great Kristen-Jax affair of Season 2.

According to Faith, a former SUR server who appeared on Season 4, she slept with Jax at the home where she's currently doing live-in care for a 95-year-old woman. Giving credence to her story is the detail that Jax, a noted foot fetishist, sucked her toes. Then again, anyone who has seen Vanderpump Rules, let alone runs in Jax's circle of friends, knows about his love of stinky feet. But adding even more drama to Faith's accusation is her telling James that she might be pregnant because she hasn't gotten her period since their hook-up and they didn't use protection.

It's a pretty big bomb to drop, but one that we've seen Jax deal with before. In the episode, Brittany insists that if she discovers this is true, she'll leave Jax in a heartbeat. And yet based on Brittany's and Jax's Instagram accounts, it appears as though the couple are still together. Does this mean Faith was lying, or is Brittany just the most understanding person in the world? We're leaning towards the latter and for good reason.

Here are 13 times Jax proved that he's more than capable of cheating, lying and generally just not being a very considerate, trustworthy guy.

1. When Jax started a brawl at Stassi's birthday.

When Jax ripped off his chunky cardigan to fight with Stassi's new boyfriend in a Vegas parking lot, it instantly became an iconic reality show moment. Little did we know that this would only be the first of many Jax brawls to come.

2. When Jax spread a rumor about Kristen and Brittany hooking up.

Whether or not Jax actually walked in on Kristen performing oral sex on Brittany, he never should have gossiped about it to their mutual friends. This was a truly new kind of low for Jax.

3. When Jax actively tried to breakup Katie and Schwartz.

Jax's hatred of Katie went above and beyond being concerned for his friend. It was spiteful, petty and absolutely cruel. But somehow, the trio worked through these issues and Jax wound up being a groomsman at Schwartz and Katie's wedding. We never thought we'd see the day!

4. When Jax repeatedly showed zero respect for Brittany.

Brittany is such a patient, generous and kind person, so why she puts up with a boyfriend who constantly disrespects her in front of her friends and family remains a mystery.

5. When Jax broke up with Laura-Leigh at the worst possible time.

As soon as Laura-Leigh and Jax left one of her AA meetings where Laura-Leigh opened up about her struggles with addiction, Jax decided it was the perfect time to reveal he wanted to slow down their relationship — except for the sex. He still wanted just as much sex as before, just without any of the commitment or emotional attachments. Classic Jax.

6. When Jax tried to cheat on Brittany with Lala and lied about it.

Is Jax an idiot or just insane? He very clearly tried to get with Lala at dinner, but when Lala told Britney the truth, Jax lied and tried to paint Lala as a pot-stirrer knowing damn well his actions were caught on camera.

7. When he stole those sunglasses.

While on vacation in Hawaii, Jax drunkenly shoplifted a pair of sunglasses and wound up in jail, nearly missing his flight home. Afterwards, Jax said he'd understand if Brittany wanted to break up with him, but for whatever reason Brittany was able to look past Jax's most extreme instance of kleptomania yet.

8. When he cheated on Stassi with Kristen and — you guessed it — lied about it.

Stassi asked Jax point-blank if he slept with her best friend and his best friend's girlfriend. Jax's response? To lie through his teeth, claiming f---ing Kristen would be "gross" because she's like his "sister." Eventually, Jax beat Kristen to the punch and was the first to come clean, but that was not the end of this twisted chapter.

9. When he showed zero remorse about sleeping with Kristen.

What was somehow even worse than Jax sleeping with Kristen was how little he cared about how this affected his BFF Sandoval. Jax's heartless behavior throughout the fallout from this incident is a big reason why we weren't shocked when Jax took a quiz that told him he was psychopathic on Stassi's podcast.

10. When Jax rewarded Tiffany's generosity with betrayal.

When Jax's girlfriend Tiffany hooked up him, Schwartz and Sandoval with a VIP trip to San Diego, Jax rewarded her kindness by allegedly getting freaky with a girl in the bathroom. The situation quickly snowballed with Sandoval's insistence on not lying for Jax leading Jax to do yet another terrible thing...

11. When Jax spread gossip about Sandoval allegedly cheating on Ariana.

After Jax already betrayed Sandoval by sleeping with Kristen, he then attempted to torpedo Sandoval's relationship with Ariana by adding fire to the rumors about his alleged dalliance with Miami Girl.

12. When he pressured Brittany into getting larger implants.

Not only did Jax think it was OK to pressure his girlfriend into getting larger breasts than she wanted (Brittany wanted a full C, Jax wanted DDs). Jax also thought it was OK to have this discussion in front of all their closest friends. Not cool, dude!

13. When he lied about getting Vegas Girl pregnant.

It all comes full circle. With Jax now facing a scandal over potentially getting a girl pregnant, we can't help but remember the last time he was accused of this. We're talking, of course, about Vegas Girl. After repeated denials and bullsh-- explanations, Jax eventually did cop up to cheating on Stassi in Las Vegas. Hopefully, he learned his lesson and if he does have anything to admit, he won't draw it out so long this time.

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.