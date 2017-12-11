[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Monday's episode of Vanderpump Rules. Read at your own risk!]

Jax did something shocking on Monday's Vanderpump Rules: he told the truth.

After Faith dropped the bombshell at Scheana's birthday party, Jax admitted to Brittany that yes, he did sleep with the former SUR server. Brittany followed through on her threats and ended things with Jax immediately before jetting off to Vegas to get some space.

However, as anyone who follows Jax and Brittany on Instagram knows, the couple are already back together. And according to the troublemaking bartender, they're going stronger than ever!

"At the end of the day, relationships go through their ups and downs and we have our problems like anybody else, ours just so happens to be on TV. But the main thing is Brittany and I are very happy right now. We're in a good place," Jax tells TV Guide.

Photo: Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo

Although the breakup was still fresh in Monday's episode, viewers could already see the threads of Jax and Brittany's eventual reunion, which will be chronicled on the Bravo reality series moving forward. After returning from Vegas, Jax and Brittany slept together despite her insistence that he move out of their shared apartment and into a hotel.

Brittany's ability to forgive Jax for sleeping with Faith is a huge testament to her, well, faith in the debaucherous reality star, and Jax admits that he's amazed with how forgiving Brittany can be. "Absolutely. It's tough for her," Jax says. "I can only imagine how tough it is for her to come into a group like this and get associated with everybody and then have to go through all this drama with me... She is very forgiving. She's a sweetheart. She puts up with a lot."

However, Jax doesn't hesitate to point out how hypocritical some of his co-stars acted when they wasted no time before villainizing him after this latest mistake. "I'm absolutely the scapegoat in the group. It's just easy. Everything I've done, they've all done it," Jax says. "I think it's just easy for them to kind of pin it on me because maybe I have thicker skin or maybe because I let it roll off my back, but I'm not quite sure why they do that. There is not one person in our show who is a saint by any means."

But while Jax's co-workers often can be quite harsh on him (the girls even throw Brittany an anti-Jax party in next week's episode), Jax is always able to weasel his way back into their good graces eventually. "Because I'm not a malicious person," he explains. "I just do a lot of dumb things, but I don't want to hurt people. I just do them because I'm probably intoxicated and make bad decisions."

There is one decision, though, that Jax is very confident in: marrying Brittany and starting a family with her. "We're definitely moving towards that," Jax says. "That's the person I want to be with. I love her very much."

"It's just one of those things where I'm just trying to find the right time and the right way to do it," he continues. "I want to make it special and unique and romantic. I want to think about it. It's a thought process. It's not something you just think of overnight. So yes, I'm definitely moving towards that. I just haven't figured out how I'll do it yet."

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.