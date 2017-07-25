At long last, Bravo has set the premiere date for its Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwight spin-off. Vanderpump Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 9/8c on Bravo.

The half-hour series will follow Vanderpump Rules stars Jax and Brittany as they leave Los Angeles to stay with Brittany's family on their Kentucky farm. And if you thought Jax stirred up trouble back home, just wait until you see him deal with babysitting, farm animals and -- gasp -- church!

Jax will also feel the pressure from Brittany's family when her father begins to question his commitment to Brittany. In his defense, Jax has stated multiple times that he plans to marry Brittany eventually, but then again, he also said he never slept with Kristen and that he didn't get a girl in Vegas pregnant...

Judging by Jax and Brittany's Instagrams, it appears as though their relationship somehow survived the summer in Kentucky. But to be honest, we have no idea how. That's exactly why we'll be tuning in next month because this is a mystery that needs to be solved.

Vanderpum Rules Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky will premiere in August.