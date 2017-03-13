Lisa Vanderpump, Vanderpump Rules

If you come at the queen, you best not miss. Lala makes her unceremonious return to Vanderpump Rules on Monday, and Lisa Vanderpump does not hold back!

In this exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Lala claims she's back at Sur to "own up" to her bad behavior. And if you're a fan of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you know that Lisa has absolutely no respect for the "owning it" excuse, and so that's when Lisa really lets Lala have it.

"If you own it, it doesn't change the fact that you're letting people down," Lisa says. "I stuck with you and I supported you and I gave you a job here, and you just didn't even have not one iota of actual respect for me."

"Guess what?" Lisa continues. "Sur survived without you, it survived before and it will survive after."

Anyone else getting major Lisa-Stassi déjà vu?

Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.