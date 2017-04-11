Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Suits: Will Donna and Harvey Ever Get Together?

Start clearing the clutter from your DVRs because USA has announced premiere dates for what's turning out to be an exciting slate of summer programming.

The seventh season of the network's long-running legal drama Suits will return Wednesday, July 12, while Lennon Parham and Jessica St. Clair's heartwarming and hilarious comedy Playing House returns for its long-awaited third season Friday, June 23. The entire eight-episode third season will then be available on video-on-demand the following day.

On the new shows front, Jessica Biel's new drama The Sinner will debut Wednesday, August 2 at 10/9c. The series follows a young mother who commits a horrible act of violence but doesn't know why. Also new this summer is the reality series Big Star Little Star, hosted by Cat Deeley. The series pairs stars with their kids to test their knowledge of one another.

Suits Season 6 Finale: Mike's fate revealed -- What's next?

Check out the full list of summer premiere dates below.

Wednesday, May 31

9/8c: Big Star Little Star (Series premiere)

Thursday, June 8

10/9c: Queen of the South (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, June 23

11/10c: Playing House (Season 3 premiere)

*The entire season will be available on VOD on June 24

Wednesday, July 12

9/8c: Suits (Season 7 premiere)

Tuesday, July 18

10/9c: Shooter (Season 2 premiere)

Wednesday, August 2

10/9c: The Sinner (Series premiere)