Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

SundanceTV continues to add to its original lineup. The AMC-owned network has teamed up with Canada's CBC and ordered a miniseries about the emergence of HIV and Hepatitis C in Canada in the early 1980s, TV Guide has learned.

Titled Unspeakable, the eight-part series comes from Robert C. Cooper (Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency) and chronicles the tragedy that occurred when thousands of people were unnecessarily infected by tainted blood. The series is based on first-person experiences and two non-fiction books: Bad Blood by Vic Parsons and The Gift of Death by Andre Picard.

"Unspeakable is a powerful, character-driven drama that will shine a light on a dark chapter in our recent history through Robert's passionate and deeply personal storytelling," said Sally Cato, general manager of programming at CBC, in a statement.

Nicole Kidman Joins Elisabeth Moss in Chilling Top of the Lake: China Girl Trailer

"SundanceTV has a reputation for bringing our viewers the best programming from around the world, and the ability to do that with a creative partner like Rob, who has done such remarkable work with our sister network BBC America, is something truly special," added SundanceTV's Jan Diedrichsen.

The series begins production in Canada in early 2018.