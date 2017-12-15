Take it in, true crime fans. We officially have a trailer and premiere date for Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. is a 10-episode, true crime anthology series that chronicles the dual police investigations of Detective Greg Kading (Josh Duhamel) and Detective Russell Poole (Jimmi Simpson) into the controversial murders of two of the rap industry's most legendary players, Tupac Shakur (Marcc Rose) and The Notorious B.I.G. (Wavyy Jonez).

The tense new trailer sets up the story behind two of the most iconic murders in recent memory, and it's not stopping there. Unsolved will dig into the popular theory that the LAPD — or at least a handful of corrupt officers — was directly involved in the murder of Christopher Wallace a.k.a. Biggie Smalls.

Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G. premieres Feb. 27th at 10/9c on USA.