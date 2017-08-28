UnReal has become the crown jewel of Lifetime's scripted programming, but even crown jewels get the shaft sometime. UnReal got an impressive early renewal for Season 4, but that renewal came with some strings; the fourth season got a reduced episode order TVLine reports, with eight episodes instead of the standard 10.

Normally, reduced episode orders mean bad -- but not catastrophic -- news for series. In the case of UnReal, we're going to assume other factors like timing or availability are behind this reduction rather than any lack of faith that the show can succeed on Lifetime's part. The fact that it got an early renewal at all is a good sign that the network is planning for the longterm where UnReal is concerned.

The yet to premiere third season is scheduled to air in early 2018, and it will debut Everlasting's first female suitor played by Masters of Sex alum Caitlin Fitzgerald.