The third season of UnReal won't air until 2018, but Lifetime has already renewed the Bachelor-inspired series for a fourth season. Also picked up for another season is the assisted suicide drama Mary Kills People, starring Caroline Dhavernas (Hannibal). The news was announced Friday ahead of Lifetime's panels at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

After a critically acclaimed and Emmy-nominated first season crafted by co-creators Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon, UnReal's second season was largely divisive among critics and fans alike. Stacy Rukeyser was named showrunner for Season 3.

Lifetime also announced it was making a biopic about Simone Biles, the Olympic gymnast. It will be based on Biles' book Courage To Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance and air in 2018.