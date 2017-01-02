Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

UnReal can lead to happy endings! Well, it can in real life, anyway.

Johanna Braddy and Freddie Stroma said, "I do" on Friday, Dec. 30 in Atlanta, Ga. according to wedding website The Knot. Fans of the Lifetime series, which is reportedly based on the behind the scenes shenanigans that happen on The Bachelor, will recognize Braddy and Stroma as the stars of Season 1. Braddy played Anna, a finalist on "Everlasting" (the show within the show) while Stroma was the troublesome Suitor, Adam.

Anna and Adam certainly weren't romantically fated for each other, but Braddy and Stroma have been dating since they met on set in Season 1. Stroma proposed last May while the couple was enjoying a romantic weekend in Vancouver.

Both Braddy and Stroma have departed from UnReal, but fortunately landed jobs in New York City. Braddy is currently a series regular on Quantico; and you can catch Stroma in ABC's mid-season time travel drama Time After Time.

Congrats to the new couple!