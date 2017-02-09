Whew! Underground's full Season 2 trailer is here and it's packing a wallop.

WGN America's thriller, which follows a group of slaves who in last season ran for their lives from a Georgia plantation, certainly promises to ratchet up the intensity this season -- beginning with a premiere that introduces us to a badass, gun-toting Harriet Tubman (Aisha Hinds) and an explosive rescue mission, both teased here.

We'll meet a different Harriet Tubman in Underground Season 2

We see fire, abolitionist lawyer John Hawkes (Marc Blucas) hollering at a judge in court, his wife Elizabeth (Jessica DeGouw) firing a pistol and Noah (Aldis Hodge) stripped naked, beaten and about to be hung among much, much more action. What we don't see is any glimpse of John Legend as Frederick Douglass but even without that tease, the trailer shatters all doubt that the horse-and-buggy period of American history can't be as exhilarating as a roller coaster ride.

Aisha Hinds as Harriet Tubman, Underground

Underground returns for Season 2 Wednesday, March 8, at 10/9c on WGN America.