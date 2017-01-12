When we last left WGN's acclaimed series Underground, the slaves known as the Macon 7 were running for their lives from a Georgia plantation and had been split up, fleeing in scattered directions. We also got our first glimpse of Harriet Tubman, who'll be played by Aisha Hinds when the series returns for Season 2.

In the series, Tubman -- the woman who helped thousands of people escape to freedom in real life and will soon appear on American $20s -- may be surprising for people as she comes to life.

"We're taking a character like Harriet Tubman and humanizing her," Alano Miller, who plays Cato said at at the Television Critics Association previews in Pasadena, Calif. Wednesday. "We know her as this untouchable person... we get to know all the baggage she had and bring that to life in a way that's never been done."

For starters, "She was married," said Hinds. "Which is part of what you find out. She went back to her husband and found out he was married." Also: "She carries her gun. At all times."

As for Alano Miller's Cato, he's in a much, much different space after having set fire to the plantation. Far from being on the run, he's doing pretty well for himself.

"Cato is very well, very rich and you've never met this Cato before," Miller says. "He's completely different. You're going to have to re-learn him. This is Cato 2.0." His whereabouts are unknown, but, "It's one the best entrances ever. At the end of Season 1 he finds a chest of money and he's got a lot of it." Having been betrayed by Noah (Aldis Hodge), Cato is wealthy enough to impart revenge, if he wanted to. "All hell is about to break loose," he said.

Underground returns for Season 2 Wednesday, March 8, at 10/9c on WGN America.