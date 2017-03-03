Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Ever since singer and actor John Legend was announced to be playing author, abolitionist and American hero Frederick Douglass on WGN America's hit Underground, we've been clamoring to see exactly what he'll look like. The wait is over!

Here's Legend, in Douglass' trademark side-parted Afro, at some apparently fancy function and talking to Cato (Alano Miller) -- the slave of dubious motives who escaped from the Georgia plantation last season and, as he told TVGuide.com, is suddenly very wealthy and powerful.

Legend appears as Douglass in an episode airing April 5.

Underground's John Legend talks about playing Frederick Douglass

John Legend, Underground

Underground returns for Season 2 Wednesday, March 8, at 10/9c on WGN America.